Nashville notes: LOCASH's 'Wrong Hearts' + Rebecca Lynn Howard's return

By Stephen Hubbard

LOCASH's follow-up to their #1 "Hometown Home" is "Wrong Hearts," from their new Bet the Farm album.

You can check out Rebecca Lynn Howard's first album in 15 years, I'm Not Who You Think I Am, now, as well as her new music video for "Strong." The two-time Grammy winner scored her biggest hit so far in 2002 with "Forgive."

If you missed Zach Top doing "I Never Lie" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you can watch his performance on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!