Nashville notes: Drake White's tour + Blake misses Dustin's FaceTime call

By Jeremy Chua

Drake White kicks off his Low Country High Road tour Oct. 3 in Greenville, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Friday. You can check out Drake's announcement and a full list of dates on social platform X.

Dustin Lynch recently shared a clip of him trying to FaceTime Blake Shelton onstage but to no avail. Instead, he decided to record a video for the "God's Country" singer with the crowd in the background. You can watch the clip now on X.

Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George will go live on TalkShopLive with Trisha Yearwood on Aug. 20 to chat about their upcoming cookbook, Good Lookin' Cookin'. For more information, visit TalkShopLive's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!