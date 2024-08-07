Nashville notes: Reba's "I Can't" BTS video + Maren talks dating

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at her music video for "I Can't." You can watch it now on social platform X and head to YouTube for the "I Can't" video if you haven't seen it yet.

Drake White is dropping his new song, "Faith," on Friday. "This journey has been a roller coaster. I love what I do and I'm blessed, but never could have imagined the challenges my path would reveal. 'FAITH' helped my heart carry on when my brain told me to quit. Hope it helps you!" he shares on X. "Faith" is available for presave now.

Maren Morris recently spoke with People about her newly released Intermission EP and how she feels about dating again after divorcing Ryan Hurd. "I love my career, I love my baby [son Hayes, 4, with Hurd], I love my home, I love my friends. Those are all things that matter to me, and those are self-made. I only will allow someone to come into my life if they amplify any of it. They can't be a net negative. They can't drain my resources, and I mean that in every sense of the word. Financially, emotionally, spiritually." You can read the full interview on People's website.

