Big Loud Texas artist Jake Worthington will release his new track, "Not Like I Used To," on Friday.

McIntosh SESSIONS Volume 2: Pure Johnny Cash is out now on vinyl, featuring 18 remastered tracks the "Man in Black" recorded for Sun Records.

Morgan Wallen's new country radio single is "I Got Better," from his blockbuster I'm the Problem album.

