Restless Road drops their new track, "Goin' Out Like That," on Friday before launching their tour of the same name March 27 in Salt Lake City.

Dollywood officially opens in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Friday, kicking off the 40th season of Dolly Parton's signature theme park.

You can check out Caylee Hammack's performances of "No I Ain't" and "Tumbleweed Men" from her new Bed of Roses album on YouTube now.

