Nashville Notes: Alison Krauss & Union Station's new tour + Dolly talks Christmas

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas have announced a 73-date tour. It'll kick off April 17 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wrap Sept. 28 in Davie, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit alisonkrauss.com.



Dolly Parton recently appeared on TalkShopLive to chat with host and country singer Stephanie Quayle about Christmas and her Walmart holiday collection. If you missed it, you can watch the full conversation now at talkshop.live.

Koe Wetzel, Tucker Wetmore, Dwight Yoakam, Kashus Culpepper, Annie Bosco, Ned LeDoux and more have been added to the Headwaters Country Jam lineup. The festival will take place July 24-26 in Three Forks, Montana. For ticket information and the full performance bill, visit headwaterscountryjam.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.