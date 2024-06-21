Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Josh Turner, Jonathan Hutcherson + more

By Jeremy Chua

Josh Turner has announced his 10th studio album, This Country Music Thing. Arriving Aug. 16, the 11-track project features "Down in Georgia" and "Heatin' Things Up," both out now. You can preorder This Country Music Thing and check out the album trailer on Josh's Instagram.

Jonathan Hutcherson has served up a feel-good bluegrass-tinged track, "Country Hymn." "This one feels like summertime bluegrass. Hopefully it'll make ya wanna sing hallelujah with the windows down," says Jonathan, who co-wrote the uplifting tune with Casey Brown and Mark Trussell.

Maren Morris has dropped her Julia Michaels-assisted pop song, "Cut!" It's the first preview of the "My Church" singer's upcoming five-track EP, Intermission, arriving Aug. 2. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

