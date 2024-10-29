Nashville Notes: Dolly's new jewelry + Jon Pardi's plans Down Under

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton is teaming up with jewelry brand Kendra Scott for a special release to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her album Love Is Like A Butterfly. You can check out the announcement on Kendra Scott's social platform X.

Jon Pardi has announced he'll be playing two shows in Australia in 2025. They're slated for March 19 and March 20 in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. If you'll be Down Under and want to grab tickets, they'll become available Friday at Jon's website.

"Buy My Own Drinks" trio Runaway June will release two holiday tracks, "Mary, Did You Know" and "Santa, Send Your Reindeer," on Nov. 1. Both songs are available for presave now.

