Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett's Twisters track + Reba's "I Can't" remix

By Jeremy Chua

Thomas Rhett is set to drop "Feelin' Country" from the forthcoming Twisters: The Album on Wednesday. "y'all feelin country? brand new song from @Twistersmovie out tomorrow at 10am ET," Thomas announced on social platform X. You can presave "Feelin' Country" now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Chris Janson has added more dates to his Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get: On Tour 2024 trek. You can check out the new dates on X and get your tickets now at Chris' website.

Reba McEntire has launched a new Instagram broadcast channel that'll give you exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes content. The first sneak peek is a teaser clip of a new "I Can't" remix, which is slated to arrive Friday. You can hear it now by subscribing to Reba's broadcast channel on Instagram.

