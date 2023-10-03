Nashville notes: Colin Stough's EP, Roman Alexander + Karley Scott Collins' "Downtime"

American Idol alum Colin Stough is set to drop his debut EP, Promiseland, on October 20. The announcement arrives alongside his new song, "Lonely Hour," which serves as the latest preview of the project. Promiseland is available for presave now.

Roman Alexander and Karley Scott Collins have teamed up for their new duet, "Downtime." Restless Road's Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack wrote the breezy, romantic ballad with Mark Holman and Brett Tyler. "I was drawn to Roman's voice and the way he sang, and I was really excited to see how we would sound together. I love how this collaboration turned out and I hope listeners love it too!" Karley shares.

"Shoot Tequila" singers Tigirlily Gold are set to make their debut on NBC's Today on October 16. "Someone pinch us!! We are heading to the big apple to make our @todayshow debut on @hodaandjenna Oct. 16th!!!! Tune in! Ahhhh!!!!!!!" the duo share on Instagram.

