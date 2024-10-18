Nashville notes: Merry Christmas from Dan + Shay, Caylee Hammack and David Nail

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay's highly anticipated 21-track holiday record, It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, is out. You'll find covers of classics like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Silent Night" on the project, as well as new originals, such as "Break Up on Christmas." 

Caylee Hammack has released her cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas." "I never knew Blue Christmas needed a steel guitar solo until I spent some time reimagining this song, and Bruce Bowden brought the twang we needed to country fry this classic Christmas canon," Caylee shares.

David Nail's set to drop his debut Christmas project, A Campfire Christmas, on Nov. 1. "This Campfire Christmas EP + tour is the brainchild of my wife Catherine, who has begged me to do a Christmas project for several years. After sitting in at a party she threw, and singing a couple of these songs broken down acoustic like you'll hear on the EP, I suddenly felt that fate had lined up for us to finally give her [her] wish," David shares. The five-track set includes covers of "White Christmas," "Silver Bells" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," which is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!