Nashville notes: Merry Christmas from Dan + Shay, Caylee Hammack and David Nail

Dan + Shay's highly anticipated 21-track holiday record, It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, is out. You'll find covers of classics like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Silent Night" on the project, as well as new originals, such as "Break Up on Christmas."



Caylee Hammack has released her cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas." "I never knew Blue Christmas needed a steel guitar solo until I spent some time reimagining this song, and Bruce Bowden brought the twang we needed to country fry this classic Christmas canon," Caylee shares.



David Nail's set to drop his debut Christmas project, A Campfire Christmas, on Nov. 1. "This Campfire Christmas EP + tour is the brainchild of my wife Catherine, who has begged me to do a Christmas project for several years. After sitting in at a party she threw, and singing a couple of these songs broken down acoustic like you'll hear on the EP, I suddenly felt that fate had lined up for us to finally give her [her] wish," David shares. The five-track set includes covers of "White Christmas," "Silver Bells" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," which is out now.

