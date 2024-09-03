Nashville notes: Shania's new Vegas residency dates + Miranda heads to TalkShopLive

"Country Can" singer Hannah Ellis has shared that the music video for her song "Once" will drop on Friday. You can set a reminder on YouTube now to tune in when it's released.



Shania Twain has added nine final shows to her Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! run. They're slated for January and February 2025, and tickets can be purchased beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.



Miranda Lambert will be on TalkShopLive on Wednesday to discuss her forthcoming new album, Postcards From Texas, arriving Sept. 13. You can watch it at 6 p.m. ET and preorder a signed CD or LP now at talkshop.live.

