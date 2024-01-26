Nashville notes: Hillary Scott's "How Great Thou Art" collab, Charlie Worsham + Jordyn Shellhart's duet

Lady A's Hillary Scott has been enlisted by Christian artist Matt Redman for his star-studded "How Great Thou Art (Until That Day)" collab. Also featured are Christian superstar Chris Tomlin, "Lord, I Need You" hitmaker Matt Maher and up-and-coming Christian singer/songwriter Blessing Offor.

Rising singer/songwriter Jordyn Shellhart has tapped Charlie Worsham for a new duet, "A Nice Thing to Do." "I've looked up to Charlie since before he even released any solo music. He's an absolutely world class artist," says Jordyn. Coming up, Jordyn will open for Charlie on his Compadres Tour. Tickets are available now at charlieworsham.com.

Tickets for Blake Shelton's March 30 All for the Hall benefit concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are on sale now at Ticketmaster's website. The lineup includes fellow Okies Ronnie Dunn and The Swon Brothers.

