Nashville notes: Drake White's benefit concert + Randy Roger and Wade Bowen's EP

By Jeremy Chua

Drake White has announced his first charity concert, Benefit for the Brain. The event will take place August 28 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. For information on the show and how to sign up for tickets, head over to Drake's Instagram.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have teamed up once again for their new project, Hold My Beer, Vol. 3. The six-song countrified set features both singers as co-writers.

Mickey Guyton's releasing a new song on Friday, July 14, and wants you to guess the title of it. Gather clues from Mickey's latest Instagram video and let her know your answer in the comments.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!