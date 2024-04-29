Nashville notes: Scotty headed to 'Kelly Clarkson' + Jonathan Hutcherson's announcement

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery will be performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, May 1. You can check your local listings for tune-in information.

Country up-and-comer Jonathan Hutcherson has shared that he'll be "announcing something" on Instagram Live Tuesday, April 30, at 5 p.m. CT. 

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will kick off their next leg of stadium shows on May 4 in Indianapolis. It'll continue in Jacksonville, Charlotte, Chicago and more, before wrapping in Las Vegas on December 7. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to George's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!