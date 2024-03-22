Nashville notes: Fresh releases from Jordyn Shellhart, The War And Treaty + The Frontmen

Country newcomer Jordyn Shellhart has teamed with singer/songwriter Donovan Woods for a life-inspired new song, "Search My Name." "It's for dating in the social media age. It's for self-analysis. It's for people who run 5ks like me and Donovan. It's for people who like to rawk," Jordyn says of the love number.



Grammy-nominated duo The War And Treaty have dropped a romantic new song, "Stealing a Kiss." Of the song, the pair's Michael Trotter says, "This song feels like a shot of red bull after an 8-hour shift with two more to go. Tanya and I are super excited to deliver this envelope of country soul to our world."



The Frontmen — Lonestar's Richie McDonald, Little Texas' Tim Rushlow and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart — have released their self-titled debut album. "I feel like a kid on Christmas morning, waiting to unwrap the presents," shares Richie. Tim says, "It feels quite surreal to finally let the world in on what we have been cooking in the kitchen with The Frontmen." "I'm so excited about this music, these songs and how this project represents the three of us so perfectly," adds Larry.

