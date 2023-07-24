Nashville notes: Kolby Cooper's "Kill Me" + Niko Moon's tour

By Jeremy Chua

Kolby Cooper has dropped his rocking new song, "Kill Me." The track was written by Kolby alongside Michael Whitworth and producer Andrew Baylis.

Rising country duo Neon Union's debut EP, Double Wide Castle Sessions, is out now. The five-track set features the romantic tune "Country Radio Song."

Niko Moon has announced his BETTER WITH YOU TOUR with opening act Jordan Harvey. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28. More information can be found on Niko's Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

