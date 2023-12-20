Nashville notes: Chris Janson's 'CMT Crossroads' + Jon Pardi's Christmas giveaway

Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood returned to The Voice to perform "The Finger" on its season 24 finale. In case you missed it, you can watch his performance now on YouTube.

Chris Janson will join forces with Bret Michaels for CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson. The special will feature the artists duetting on each other's songs, including Chris' "Buy Me A Boat" and Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." It'll air Wednesday, December 20, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Jon Pardi's giving you a chance to win a Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi box set and make your own "Beer From Santa" Christmas card. To participate and create the e-card, head to digital.umusic.com/beerforsanta.

