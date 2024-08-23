Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Dolly, Mason Ramsey, David Nail + more

Dolly Parton has released two new tracks from her forthcoming album, Smoky Mountain DNA: the title track and "A Rose Won't Fix It." The 37-track project, which pays homage to her heritage, arrives Nov. 15 and is available for preorder now at smokymountaindna.com.



It's a big day for Mason Ramsey fans. The singer's dropped a new song, "Come Pick Me Up," and announced his forthcoming full-length debut album, I'll See You In My Dreams. "This album is a huge introduction into who I am as an artist, and 'Come Pick Me Up' is a glimpse into the project as a whole," says Mason. The 14-track I'll See You In My Dreams arrives Sept. 20 and is available for presave now.

David Nail has dug into his archives, and released a tender and reflective track, "Why," featuring Aubrie Sellers. "This is a song, 20 years after its birth, that is reborn," David says in a press statement. "Sometimes, you have to go back to move forward. I wrote this song when I first moved to Nashville, and it was the first song that made me say, 'maybe I can really do this.' Every couple of years, I would think about recording it, and 20 years later, I finally have!"



Hailey Whitters has joined singer-songwriter Evan Honer on a duet version of his song "Fighting For." It's out now wherever you listen to music.

