Nashville notes: Drake Milligan on 'AGT: Fantasy League' + Zach Top's "Sounds Like the Radio"

By Jeremy Chua

Drake Milligan performed his new song, "Don't Leave Me Loving You," on AGT: Fantasy League. The track is the first preview of Drake's forthcoming EP, Jukebox Songs, dropping February 16.

Up-and-comer and Leo33 flagship artist Zach Top is now at country radio with his debut single, "Sounds Like the Radio." The track's the lead single from Zach's upcoming debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which is slated to arrive April 5.

Chris Lane has shared an acoustic performance video of his new single, "Find Another Bar." You can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!