Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Josh Turner + Mickey Guyton, Anne Wilson's tour

Josh Turner is "Heatin' Things Up" with the lead track from his forthcoming new album, due out later this year. Of his newly released song, Josh says, "This song was kind of in the same vein as [multi-Platinum hit] 'Your Man,' but musically, it's just very interesting. I went to the studio to track the song and when the first pass was over, [bassist] Glenn Worf said, 'My God, that first note felt like you just had a load of gravel dumped on you!' I can't wait to see how fans react to that live."



Mickey Guyton has released her new song, "Scary Love," and announced her upcoming headlining tour, CMT ON TOUR Presents Mickey Guyton. The track, which Mickey co-wrote, was inspired by motherhood and her 3-year-old son, Grayson. Tickets to Mickey's 22-city trek go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. local time at mickeyguyton.com.



Anne Wilson has announced her The REBEL Tour. The 28-city tour kicks off September 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will wrap November 17 in Salem, Oregon. "I'm so excited to hit the road this fall on The REBEL Tour! We're going to be playing some amazing venues all across the country and it feels like a dream come true!" Anne shares. Tickets are on sale now at annewilsonofficial.com.



Terri Clark's duet version of "Now That I Found You" with Ben Rector is out now. It previews Terri's forthcoming star-studded duets album, Terri Clark: Take Two, due out May 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.