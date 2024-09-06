Nashville notes: BRELAND's project + Wynonna, Dwight, Joe's new releases

"Praise the Lord" singer BRELAND has announced that his "first project in a long time," PROJECT 2024, will drop Oct. 18. The first track off the release, "Icing," drops Sept. 13 and is available for presave now. You can also hear a snippet of it on BRELAND's Instagram.



Wynonna Judd has dropped a double album, Back To Wy: LIVE, featuring live recordings of songs such as "Tell Me Why" and "No One Else on Earth." "What the fans and I shared on the first leg of the Back To Wy Tour was so special you almost had to be there to believe it. I am so thrilled to share this live album and use it as my time capsule to never forget those moments," Wynonna shares in her press statement.



Dwight Yoakam has announced the Nov. 15 arrival of his 16th album, Brighter Days, which is available for preorder and presave now. Accompanying his announcement is the release of its first preview, a collab with Post Malone on "I Don't Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)."



Joe Nichols has dropped a sentimental new track, "Doin' Life With You," and unveiled the track list for his new album, Honky Tonks and Country Songs. Arriving Oct. 25, the 11-song collection will feature the Tyler Hubbard co-written title track, HARDY co-penned "Y'all Do" and a cover of Hank Williams Jr.'s "Country Boy Can Survive." Honky Tonks and Country Songs can be preordered and presaved now.



Rising newcomer Tanner Adell, who scored features on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and the Twisters soundtrack, has rolled out a new song, "Silverado," which she says encapsulates her determination to chase after her dreams. "When I moved to Nashville, I had about $400 in my pocket that had come mostly from selling my most prized possession, my piano," Tanner tell the press. "I gave up everything that I knew to move to a city where I knew no one, knew nothing, with literally just a dream and hope that one day, I would touch the stars."

