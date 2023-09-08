Nashville notes: Drake Milligan's "I Got A Problem" + Josh Turner's 'Greatest Hits' LP

By Jeremy Chua

Drake Milligan has dropped a surprise new song, "I Got A Problem." The spirited track was penned by hit songwriters Jessi AlexanderJustin Wilson and Will Bundy. Drake will debut "I Got A Problem" on the performance stage of NBC's America's Got Talent on Wednesday, September 13.

Josh Turner has released his new Greatest Hits album. The 11-track collection includes the chart-topping singles "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "Your Man." Exclusive signed LPs and CDs are available now at shop.joshturner.com.

Jon Langston's debut album, Heart On Ice, has arrived. Out now via EMI Records Nashville, the 14-track record includes "I ain't Country," a rocking duet with Travis Denning.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

