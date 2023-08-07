Nashville notes: Hailey Whitters joins King Calaway + Chris Lane's announcement

King Calaway has teamed up with Hailey Whitters on their romantic new song, "Let It Flow." The buoyant track is off the group's sophomore album, Tennessee's Waiting, which arrived August 4.

Chris Lane's new song, "Find Another Bar," will drop August 18 and is available for presave now.

Mason Ramsey's "She Got It Outta Me" is out now. "I'm having so much fun singing this and can't wait to take it on the road," Mason says of the track. "It's even got a little yodel in it just for the girls."

