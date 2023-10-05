Nashville notes: Carly Pearce's new merch + Jelly Roll's upcoming collab

By Jeremy Chua

To celebrate the start of her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, Carly Pearce has released brand new merch items. Fresh drops include a tour hoodie, T-shirt and "Country Music Made Me Do It" pennant. Check them out now at Carly's merch store.

Jelly Roll and pop artist Jessie Murph are releasing a new song, "Wild Ones," on Friday, October 6. A preview of the track is available now on Jessie's X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Walker Hayes has shared that he'll be on NBC's Today on October 6. Be sure to tune in.

