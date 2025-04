If you missed Warren Zeiders performing "You for a Reason" on the Today show, you can check it out online now.

Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery has been named brand ambassador for Southern Kentucky Distillery, which is located in his home state.

Songwriter Larry Bastian, who crafted songs like Garth Brooks' "Unanswered Prayers" and "Rodeo," passed away Sunday in Springville, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.