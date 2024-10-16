Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery's Opry relief + Rosanne Cash's Mirror

Scotty McCreery and the Grand Ole Opry are teaming up to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. For every ticket sold for the Oct. 16 and Dec. 5 shows featuring the North Carolina native, they'll give $5 to the Red Cross to help the effort.

You can check out a preview of Chris Janson's new track, "Cheap," on his socials. Though he doesn't nail down a date, the "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" hitmaker says it'll be out soon.

Rosanne Cash will be honored with a new exhibit titled Time Is a Mirror at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Showcasing her 40-year career, the tribute will open Dec. 5 and run through March 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.