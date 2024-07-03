Nashville notes: Blake and Gwen's wedding anniversary + Darius on 'GMA3'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. You can check out Blake's shout-out to Gwen on social platform X.



Country music's Kane Brown, Chris Young and Keith Urban are set to perform on CNN's The Fourth in America. Other artists on the bill include Bebe Rexha, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Ben Platt and Boys Like Girls. The show airs Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.



Darius Rucker will perform on ABC's GMA3 on Friday. His current single with Jennifer Nettles, "Never Been Over," is making its way up the country charts.

