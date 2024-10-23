Nashville notes: Mason Ramsey's Christmas EP + Two Step Inn's lineup

By Jeremy Chua

Mason Ramsey will drop his five-track holiday EP, Merry Christmas Baby, on Nov. 15. "I'm so excited for this. It includes the classics you all know, as well as a new original I wrote," Mason shares on Instagram. The project's available for presave now.

Hannah Ellis has shared a sneak peek of her "'90s Country" music video, which drops with the song on Friday. You can hop over to YouTube at 10 a.m. on Friday to watch the premiere.

Two Step Inn has tapped Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson as headliners for its 2025 festival. Taking place April 5-6 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, the lineup also includes Miranda Lambert, Flatland Cavalry, ERNEST, Eli Young Band, Randall King, Tracy Byrd, Diamond Rio, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Sammy Kershaw. Ticket presale begins Friday at 12 p.m. CT at twostepinn.com.

