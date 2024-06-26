Nashville notes: Midland's 'Barely Blue' + Niko Moon's new track

Midland is set to drop their eight-track album, Barely Blue, on Sept. 20. While you wait, check out the opening track, "Lucky Sometimes," and presave the project now. Additionally, tickets for their upcoming The Get Lucky Tour will go on sale Friday after Thursday's presale.



Niko Moon will release a new summery song on Friday. You can check out a snippet now on social platform X. Niko's latest full-length album is 2023's BETTER DAYS.

Missed Tuesday night's airing of CMA Fest or want to relive the star-studded action? Good news, you can stream the whole special now on Hulu. Performance videos from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and more are also available on the Country Music Association's YouTube Channel.

