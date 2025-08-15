Nashville notes: Zach Top's tour additions + Karley Scott Collins' 'Girlfriend'

Zach Top is serving up five more rounds of Cold Beer & Country Music, adding as many new shows to his fall tour. Tickets for the dates at Greensboro's First Horizon Coliseum, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and two hometown shows in Kennewick, Washington, go on sale Aug. 22, with presales starting Aug. 19.

"Girlfriend" is the latest track from Karley Scott Collins, ahead of the release of her debut album, Flight Risk, on Sept. 26. She resumes her opening spot on Keith Urban's High and Alive Tour Sept. 10 in Vancouver.

The Randy Rogers Band's new EP, The Going, drops Oct. 24. You can check out the title track now.

