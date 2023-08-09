Nashville notes: The War and Treaty on 'GMA3' + Garth's new box set

By Jeremy Chua

The War And Treaty appeared on ABC's GMA3 on August 9 to perform their song, "Ain't No Harmin' Me." In case you missed it, you can preview a clip of it on GMA3's Instagram.

Garth Brooks's new The Limited Series box set in the fall of 2023. The seven-disc collection will feature previously released records as well as an as-yet-untitled new album. Preorder your copy now at basspro.com.

Brett Eldredge is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album Bring You Back with a special From The Vault concert video. Watch it now on YouTube.

