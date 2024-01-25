Nashville notes: The War And Treaty's collab + Dylan Marlowe's honest song

The War And Treaty has teamed up with Wilder Woods for a duet version of his song "Be Yourself." Of their new collab, The War And Treaty share, "This song is an anthem for the entire world to simply Be Yourself. No front, no faking it till you make it. You are worthy. You are good enough. Be Yourself!"

Dylan Marlowe is dropping a new song, "You Did It Too," on February 9. "This is the most honest song I've ever written, every line is a true story to my life," he says. Dylan's continuing his ascent on the country charts with his single with Dylan Scott, "Boys Back Home."

BRELAND will release a live EP, BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live), on Friday, January 26. The six-track project, which will feature onstage collabs with Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley and more, is available for presave now.

