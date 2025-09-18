Nashville notes: Steve Earle's Opry induction + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's new EP

Steve Earle performed his hits "Guitar Town," "Hillbilly Highway" and "Copperhead Road" as Emmylou Harris officially inducted him into the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday.

You can check out the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Night After Night" now, ahead of the release of their EP of the same name on Oct. 24. These are their first original studio recordings since 2009.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are set to headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota, June 19-20, with Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny, Maddie & Tae and more set to play as well.

