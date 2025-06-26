Nashville notes: Niko Moon's pink water + a 'Crazy Lucky' lawyer

"Good Time" hitmaker Niko Moon's Happy Himalayan artesian water, which is infused with pink sea salt, is now available at 300 retail locations.

Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons by Nashville entertainment lawyer John Mason is out now, with tales of memorable clients like Reba McEntire, Olivia Newton-John, Priscilla Presley and more.

You can check out Brett Young's Wednesday performance of "Drink with You" on the Today show now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.