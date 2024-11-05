Nashville Notes: Niko Moon's new EP + Drake White's Spirit of the Storyteller

By Jeremy Chua

Runaway June has shared that a video for their cover of "Mary, Did You Know?" is dropping soon. In the meantime, you can take a listen to the holiday classic wherever you get music.

"Makin' Me Look Good Again" singer Drake White has teamed with Three Chord Bourbon for their newly launched collection, The Spirit of the Storyteller. Drake shares, "Crafted and mastered with the same care as every note we play. Best enjoyed fireside, but made to be savored anywhere on God's green earth. Raise a glass and let the story begin!" You can check them out now at drakewhite.threechordbourbon.com.

Niko Moon is slated to drop his EP, THESE ARE THE NIGHTS, on Nov. 22. It'll feature his latest release, "Money Can't Buy," and three new songs.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

