Nashville notes: New tunes from Bryce Leatherwood, Maggie Rose, Matt Schuster

The Voice season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood has released his Republic Nashville debut track, "The Finger." The soaring romantic anthem was authored by Randy Montana, Jeremy Spillman and Brett Sheroky. "As I've spent time in Nashville doing a lot of writing, I've also had the opportunity to hear a lot of great songs that have been written by other writers," shares Bryce. "The second I heard this song it caught my ear. 'The Finger' was a song I wish I'd written."

Maggie Rose's Big Loud Records debut song, "Underestimate Me," has arrived. The upbeat empowering number was penned by Maggie, Chris Gelbuda and Henry Brill. "It's all about confidence and self-assuredness. So go ahead and sing it while you brush your teeth in the morning and gas yourself up," says the Nashville-based vocal powerhouse.

Matt Schuster has dropped his reflective new song, "Last Fall." "It's the most authentic representation of 'me' in my music so far, and sets the bar for how raw and real I'll be in all the new music to come," says Matt, who co-wrote the pensive tune with Abram Dean, Emily Falvey and John Newsome.

