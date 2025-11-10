Nashville notes: Maddox Batson's world tour + Gary the Torch with Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Music City's The Listening Room will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a March 3 concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium. HARDY, Jo Dee Messina, Mitchell Tenpenny and more are set to play, with tickets going on sale Friday.

CMA new artist of the year nominee Stephen Wilson Jr. will launch his Gary the Torch Tour March 6 in Columbus, Ohio. He's also set to play ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 18.

Maddox Batson sets out on his 46-show Maddox Batson Live Worldwide Tour next year, with stops in Canada, the U.K., Germany, Norway and Sweden. Pre-sales start Tuesday, before going on sale to the public Friday.

