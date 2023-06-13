Nashville notes: Lee's acoustic "Save the Roses" + Danielle's "Runaways"

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice is set to release an acoustic version of his poignant single "Save the Roses." The track serves as a tribute to his longtime friend, the late Kyle Jacobs, who also co-wrote and co-produced the song. Presave "Save the Roses (Acoustic)" now and while you wait, listen to the studio version.

Danielle Bradberry's "Runaways" is out now. The midtempo number is Danielle's latest release following her jaunty single "A Special Place."

Niko Moon's hosting a special Closet Ketchup Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. CT. Be sure to tune in on his Instagram.

