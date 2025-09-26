Nashville notes: Jamie O'Neal's Gypsum + Cole Swindell's 'Heaven'

Gypsum, the new album from "There Is No Arizona" and "When I Think About Angels" hitmaker Jamie O'Neal, will arrive Jan. 23. You can check out the first preview, "Ole Heartache," now.

The album REAGAN: Songs Inspired by the Film is out now, featuring contributions from Travis Tritt, Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Tanya Tucker and Lee Greenwood. Dennis Quaid plays the actor-turned-president in the 2024 movie.

Cole Swindell's new track, "Make Heaven Crowded," is out now, his first new music since releasing his album Spanish Moss in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.