Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley's 'GMA' tunes + Dolly's harvest celebration

By Stephen Hubbard

Dierks Bentley performed his 2007 hit "Free and Easy" and the Broken Branches track "Jesus Loves Me" as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Wednesday.

Priscilla Block made her Today show debut Wednesday, performing "You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)" from her new album, Things You Didn't See, which drops Oct. 10.

Dollywood's Harvest Festival, featuring its Great Pumpkin LumiNights with 12,000 carved pumpkins throughout the park, starts Sept. 12 and runs through Oct. 27. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!