Nashville notes: Darius Rucker rocks 'Cologne' + War and Treaty revives 'Whiskey River'

By Stephen Hubbard

You can hear The War and Treaty's take on Willie Nelson's 1978 hit "Whiskey River" in a new live version recorded at Willie's ranch in Luck, Texas, during the 2023 Luck Reunion.

"Next Thing You Know" singer/songwriter Greylan James has just released "Give Me a Second (the before)," which is the prequel to "Water at a Wedding," which came out in July.

Howl Owl Howl, the band made up of Darius Rucker, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and former The Black Keys drummer Steve Gorman, has just put out their first original song, "My Cologne." Their tour kicks off Nov. 3 in Indianapolis and wraps Nov. 15 in Atlanta.

