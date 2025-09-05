Nashville notes: Chris Cagle's got Unfinished Business + Mae Estes' 'Drunk on That'

Chris Cagle's extending his 2025 Unfinished Business Tour, adding 20 fall and winter shows that wrap Dec. 20 in Colorado Springs.

A new version of the 1951 classic "Always Late with Your Kisses" by the late Lefty Frizzell adds vocals from his brothers, David Frizzell and Allen Frizzell. It's part of David Frizzell presents Frizzell & Friends: A Tribute to Brother Lefty Frizzell, which comes out Sept. 26.

Mae Estes' self-titled five-song EP is set to arrive Oct. 10. You can check out the video for "Drunk on That" now.

