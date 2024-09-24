Nashville notes: Brad Paisley's "Truck Still Works" + Caitlyn Smith's new tune

By Jeremy Chua

Keith Urban's added a bonus track, "Without You," to his new album, High. You can listen to it now by downloading a digital version of High from his website.

Brad Paisley will drop his new single, "Truck Still Works," on Friday and it can be presaved now. While you wait for its arrival, check out a snippet of the song on Brad's social platform X.

Caitlyn Smith has shared that she'll release a new track, "Life Right Now," on Oct. 4 and it's available for presave now.

