Nashville Notes: The Band Perry reunites with a twist + Runaway June's 'He Ain't My Problem'

In case you missed it, Lainey Wilson and Shaboozey took over the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show to perform a set of their hits. Lainey sang "Heart Like a Truck," "Hang Tight Honey," "4x4xU," "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" and "Save Me" with Jelly Roll, while Shaboozey performed "Last of My Kind," "Highway" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." You can watch Lainey and Shaboozey's full performances on YouTube.



Runaway June has dropped a new upbeat track, "He Ain't My Problem," produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush and co-written by the trio's Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward. "I thought I'd have a family that always stuck together, but sometimes stuff just happens," shares Jennifer. "We hope you can't relate, but if you're going through a divorce or a breakup or anything like that, this song is for you."



The Band Perry will reunite on Jan. 25 for a homecoming show to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief. Original sibling members Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry will return, while Kimberly's husband, Johnny Costello, replaces Neil Perry. "As we return for this show, we are pleased to announce the addition of our newest family member, Johnny Costello, on mando and guitar. We wish Neil the most success on his solo journey," The Band Perry announced on Instagram. Presale begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at bandsintown.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.