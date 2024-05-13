Nashville notes: Back to Wy Tour + Billy Currington's '#1's Volume 1'

By Jeremy Chua

Wynonna Judd has announced the second leg of her Back to Wy Tour, which will run from September 5 to October 5. "Thank you for being the heartbeat of this tour, for allowing us a second chance to connect with you over these 2 albums, and for making every moment on stage feel like coming home...Back To Wy," Wynonna shares in a press release. The general sale begins Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time at Wynonna.com.

Billy Currington has announced the forthcoming release of his greatest hits project, #1's Volume 1. Arriving July 5, the 11-track collection will include "People Are Crazy," "Good Directions," "That's How Country Boys Roll" and "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right." You can preorder a physical copy now at UMG Nashville's merch store.

Maddie & Tae have dropped a new acoustic performance video for their song "Every Night Every Morning." You can watch it now on YouTube.

