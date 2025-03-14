Nashville notes: Anne Murray's lifetime achievements + Alabama's #ACM60 flashback

By Stephen Hubbard

Country/pop icon Anne Murray will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 JUNO Awards Sunday, March 30, in Vancouver. The most-awarded artist in JUNO history, she's set to appear at the show, hosted by Michael Bublé.

Morgan Wade's new track is titled "East Coast." It's the first taste of new music since last year's Obsessed.

You can check out Alabama's 1983 performance of "Dixieland Delight" from the 18th ACM Awards on YouTube now. It's part of the Academy of Country Music's countdown to its 60th anniversary show in May in Frisco, Texas.

