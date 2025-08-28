Nashville notes: 10 years of 'Traveller' + Tyler Hubbard's new collab

The 10th anniversary limited edition of Chris Stapleton's breakthrough album, Traveller, is available in a double disc, translucent vinyl edition from his website.

Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours are planning round two of their The Boys from Oklahoma show with a stop April 11 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. More than 200,000 fans attended the inaugural version this April.

The new EP from Graham Barham, Whiskey Rain, arrives Sept. 5, with a title track that features Tyler Hubbard.

