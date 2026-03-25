Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Let's Make A Deal' Season 18

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Contestant/s (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Palm Springs, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Small Town Bodies'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Coach Anderson (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- High School Teens (background / extra, 16-22)

--- Robert Segura (day player, male, 30-65)

- Roles pay up to: $175

- Casting locations: Dickinson, TX; Texas City, TX; Houston, TX; Sugar Land, TX; Katy, TX

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4, Newport, RI

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Child of Principal/Twins, Ages Newborn-5 Mos (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 1)

--- Child of Principal, Ages Newborn-5 Mos. (SAG-AFTRA (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 1)

--- NEWPORT, RI General 1880 Background (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background / extra, 18-65)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Newport, RI; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; Hartford, CT

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Scam,' Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mark (background / extra, male, 9-15)

- Roles pay up to: $132.80

- Casting locations: Chicago, IL

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Netflix Film 'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chic Party Guests (Celebrities, Musicians, Politicians etc.) (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Hoboken, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dangerous Criminals (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18+)

--- Dangerous Criminals (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, male, 18+)

--- Intimidating Officers (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Let's Switch Spots!' (WT)

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Family Member (real people, all genders, 5+)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Gilded Age'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Seeking People to Portray Hall Boy (SAG AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 19-26)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Newport, RI

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Taco Man'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Aurora ("Rori") (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Discovery Channel Documentary Series, Historical Recreations

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jefferson Davis (lead, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Amazon Prime's Competition Show "Fallout Shelter"

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Men and Women (real people, 21+)

--- Professional Actor (lead, 21+)

--- Professional Model (models, 21+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Gilded Age,' Season 4, Troy, NY

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (Non-SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)

--- Event Guests (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Troy, NY; Albany, NY; Schenectady, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.