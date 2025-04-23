Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

'Flipping Houston'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- FBI Assistant (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- FBI Lead Agent (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Tina (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Moontime'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Addy (lead, female, 18-20)

--- Ruby Perryod (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Dr. Pimsey (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Caste of Beula'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Ari Jones (supporting, female, 32-40)

--- Tangle Webb (supporting, female, 27-35)

- Average hourly rate: $58

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Belle (lead, female, 35-45)

--- Chuck (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Cora (supporting, female, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wings'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sorel (lead, male, 20-50)

--- Woman 1 (supporting, female, 18-60)

--- Detective Harlow (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)

--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)

--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Undisclosed Major Studio "Love Story" Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Lead (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Supporting Actor (models, 18-100)

--- minor supporting role (other, 15-100)

- Average hourly rate: $120

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

